61-year-old arrested in connection to Alda Street shooting; faces murder charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars, facing a murder charge, in connection to a shooting in north Shreveport that left one dead.

Jimmy Cockerhem, 61, faces one count of second-degree murder, according to the Shreveport Police Department. He is accused in the death of 61-year-old Gary Lee, who was fatally wounded after he was shot in the head.

The shooting took place just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 22 at a home in the 1700 block of Alda Street. Lee was sent to a Shreveport hospital where he later died from his injuries.

After investigators with SPD’s violent crimes unit collected evidence and spoke to witnesses, they believe that Cockerhem was the one responsible.

“Detectives believe that Lee and Cockerhem had an ongoing feud that escalated to this incident,” reads a news release.

On Nov. 24, Cockerhem surrendered himself to investigators at the Shreveport Police Complex. Following interviews, he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

