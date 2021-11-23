Tracking wet Thanksgiving morning for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! As we continue to close in on Thanksgiving we are tracking temperatures that will be on the upswing over the next couple days out ahead of our next cold front. Highs on Wednesday will surge into the 70s before a strong cold front rolls through the region Thanksgiving morning. This front will likely bring a period of rain and thunderstorms during the first half of Thanksgiving before clearing out during the afternoon hours. Behind the cold front we are tracking much cooler weather for Black Friday followed by slightly warmer weather over the weekend. Temperatures should rebound slightly for the first shopping weekend of the season along with dry weather expected.

We are tracking a wet Thanksgiving followed by a chilly Black Friday for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you have a coat as we are dealing with some chilly temperatures. Currently most of the ArkLaTex is down in the 30s. Once we hit sunrise we are expected to rise back into the mid-60s this afternoon along with ample sunshine expected for the region. This will be another beautiful day to travel if you are going to be hitting the road today.

As we go through the rest of Thanksgiving week we continue to only expect rainfall on the way for Thanksgiving. Wednesday should see increasing cloud cover along with high temperatures that will be in the mid-70s, but we should remain dry. As you wake up on the morning of Thanksgiving you should expect rain to be falling across the ArkLaTex as the cold front pushes through region. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day with 60s in the morning and 50s during the afternoon after the wet weather clears out, with your Thanksgiving dinner likely being dry. Your Black Friday will likely be dry, but also much cooler with high temperatures likely staying in the 50s all day with some sunshine making a comeback.

Looking ahead to the first holiday shopping weekend we are expecting more dry weather ahead for the region. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will likely be back in the 60s with some high cloud cover. So if you are going to be out and about this weekend all you will need is a light jacket. We should though see more sunshine on Sunday versus Saturday.

In the meantime, if you hit the road the next couple of days you should be in the good shape. Have a great Tuesday!

