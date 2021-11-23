Getting Answers
Some apartment complex tenants claim they’re being coerced into renewing their leases now

One Woodlawn Terrace resident says he also got a lease non-renewal notice after he spoke with KSLA
(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Some residents of Woodlawn Terrace again are taking issue with the Shreveport apartment complex’s management.

This time, they claim they are being coerced into renewing their leases.

A KSLA News 12 crew visited the site Wednesday, Nov. 23.

A tenant who has lived at Woodlawn Terrace since December told KSLA News 12 reporter Tayler Davis that he got a second notice from management within hours of speaking with her Wednesday.

Jermaine Anderson said that notice informs him that his lease will not be renewed and gives no reason for the non-renewal.

This comes on the heels of complaints some tenants made in April and June about living conditions at the apartment complex in the 700 block of West 68th Street.

The lease renewal notice, which appears to have been given to all tenants, reads:

Below is an image of the notice Anderson says he received Wednesday, Nov. 23 after the KSLA News 12 crew left there:

Jermaine Anderson, who has been a tenant at Woodlawn Terrace since December 2020, says he got...
Jermaine Anderson, who has been a tenant at Woodlawn Terrace since December 2020, says he got this lease non-renewal notice within hours of speaking with a KSLA News 12 crew Nov. 23, 2021, at the Shreveport apartment complex.(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)

Tune in this evening to hear what the apartment complex management told KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis and what KSLA News 12 legal expert J. Antonio Florence says about the lease renewal notice that tenants have received.

