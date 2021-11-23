Some apartment complex tenants claim they’re being coerced into renewing their leases now

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Some residents of Woodlawn Terrace again are taking issue with the Shreveport apartment complex’s management.

This time, they claim they are being coerced into renewing their leases.

A KSLA News 12 crew visited the site Wednesday, Nov. 23.

A tenant who has lived at Woodlawn Terrace since December told KSLA News 12 reporter Tayler Davis that he got a second notice from management within hours of speaking with her Wednesday.

Jermaine Anderson said that notice informs him that his lease will not be renewed and gives no reason for the non-renewal.

This comes on the heels of complaints some tenants made in April and June about living conditions at the apartment complex in the 700 block of West 68th Street.

The lease renewal notice, which appears to have been given to all tenants, reads:

“Attention All (sic) residents, “If you have any interest in renewing your lease, please do so before 12/01/21. We will send out a 5 day notice for you to vacate the apartment at that time. Thank you for your prompt attention.”



Below is an image of the notice Anderson says he received Wednesday, Nov. 23 after the KSLA News 12 crew left there:

Jermaine Anderson, who has been a tenant at Woodlawn Terrace since December 2020, says he got this lease non-renewal notice within hours of speaking with a KSLA News 12 crew Nov. 23, 2021, at the Shreveport apartment complex. (Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)

