Small Business Saturday offering deals, entertainment in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - November 27 is Small Business Saturday in downtown Shreveport!

Shops and restaurants will be bringing in the holiday season with all kinds of events, sales and good eats. The day kicks off at 8 a.m.

Some participating businesses include:

C&C Mercantile and Lighting (1110 Texas Ave.) - They will be hosting live music, a mini-mercantile market, in-store specials and free coffee and pastries for the first 20 shoppers.

Appli-K’s Embroidery and Gifts (624 Texas St.) - They are giving away free items like totes and ornaments with purchases. Refreshments and specials will be offered throughout the store.

The Agora Borealis & Sanctuary Glass Studio (421 Lake St.) - They will have an outdoor art market, glass blowing demonstrations, door prizes and giveaways.

The Lot (400 Crockett St.) - They are hosting an art market, live music and a viewing party for the Rockets Over the Red fireworks.

Retro Down Town Café (420 Marshall St.) - They will be giving away complimentary coffee with purchases, and will have food specials all day.

Parish Taceaux (708 Texas St.) - SBS shoppers will get 15% off food and beverages.

Robinson Film Center (617 Texas St.) - They will be giving away a $5 gift card for each purchase of $20 of gift cards purchased.

Rhino Coffee Downtown (624 Texas St.) They will be offering 15% off bagged coffees and concentrates.

A full list of events, sales and participating businesses can be found, here.

Shoppers can also have some extra fun by playing Holiday Business Bingo! The game will begin on Nov. 27 and go through Dec. 18. To play, visit a business listed on the bingo card, make a purchase at that store, get a stamp and continue until you get a bingo.

Holiday Bingo for Small Business Saturday in downtown Shreveport. (Downtown Development Authority)

To be entered into a drawing for prizes from the businesses in downtown Shreveport, completed cards must be dropped off at 416 Cotton Street, or a clear picture of your card must be submitted to liz@downtownshreveport.com, by Monday, Dec. 22. The more bingos you get, the more chances you will have to win the grand prize gift basket valued at $250.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.