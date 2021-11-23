Shreveport City Council accepting applications to fill District E seat left vacant by James Flurry’s resignation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council is looking to fill the seat left vacant by the recent resignation of James Flurry.

The application period opened Monday, Nov. 22 and will continue through 5 p.m. on Nov. 30. The city council will accept resumes and cover letters from residents interested in serving as the interim councilmember who live in District E. Resumes and cover letters can be sent to Clerk of Council Danielle Farr Ewing at 505 Travis St., Suite 410, or sent via email to danielle.ewing@shreveportla.gov. Cover letters must contain the applicant’s full name, home address, and phone number. An email address should also be included if available.

After the application period closes, a special city council meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Dec. 2 to interview candidates. Those selected for an interview will be notified.

During the interviews, each candidate will have 10 minutes to demonstrate why they want to serve as an interim city councilmember, as well as any special skills or experience that might make them uniquely qualified for the position. Candidates should also share their perspective on the role of a city councilmember. Members of the city council will then have 10 minutes to make comments and/or ask questions, making each interview no longer than 20 minutes in length.

The city council will vote at a later meeting to name the interim councilmember for District E. All interviews will be held in open session; candidates’ names will be released to the public before the interviews.

Once chosen, the interim councilmember will serve out the remainder of the current term.

