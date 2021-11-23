Showers likely Thanksgiving morning then a Chilly Black Friday

(KSLA) - Thanksgiving morning will have plenty of scattered showers and storms. This is from a cold front that will also drop temperatures by Friday morning to near freezing in some locations.

This evening will have no chance of rain with mostly clear skies. It will be a little cool with temperatures slowly cooling down after sunset. You may need a jacket if you are staying out late. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Overnight, the clouds will be on the increase. There will not be too many clouds, so you’ll still see the stars and moon tonight! However, by the time you wake up in the morning, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will also not be as cool tonight. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Wednesday will also be nice and dry, but the clouds will be on the increase. Starting early in the morning, there will be a few clouds, then mostly cloudy conditions by the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer and reach the lower 70s.

On your Thanksgiving Day, there will be showers and maybe a couple storms. A cold front will be moving through bringing the rain. I do not expect any severe storms, though! The rain will be more likely in the morning, then will gradually wind down in the afternoon. If you are planning on frying your turkey outside, you will have to contend with the rain. It should be a good day to feast then take a nap!

Black Friday is looking good! The rain will be gone by this time, even early in the morning for the great shopping deals! It will be chilly though. Temperatures will start off Friday morning in the mid 30s. Even in the afternoon, it will warm up to only the mid to upper 50s. So bundle up if you plan on waiting in line outside!

Over the weekend, there will be a few passing clouds, but little to no rain. I do expect plenty of sunshine! It should be a nice weekend to enjoy. Temperatures will still be chilly in the morning, but will warm up to the mid 60s in the afternoon for both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week looks to start off quiet. There will be more sunshine for both Monday and Tuesday with little to no chance of rain. Temperatures will also be near average for late November. Highs both days will be in the mid 60s.

Have a great Tuesday and an even better rest of your holiday week!

