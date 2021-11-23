Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Salvation Army hosting annual Thanksgiving dinner in pickup/drive-thru format

Thanksgiving 2021 is Thursday, Nov. 25.
Thanksgiving 2021 is Thursday, Nov. 25.(Source: KAUZ)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is hosting its traditional Thanksgiving meal again this year.

In 2020, officials say 1,135 meals were served. This year, meals will be available for pickup. There will be no indoor dining options.

Meals will be served Thursday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Salvation Army’s administration building (200 E Stoner Ave.) in Shreveport. Those picking up a meal should turn off E Stoner onto Cornwell into the Corps parking lot.

The Giving Bak Foundation donated turkeys for this year’s meal. The Salvation Army is also thanking the Merkle family, The Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary, Rain Pro Roofing, and other community members for their donations of PPE, silverware, and desserts.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Alda Street on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
61-year-old man dead after shooting in his yard off MLK Drive in north Shreveport
Tiffany Dawn Wilson, 24, of the 9700 block of Esthlyn Street in Keithville, was booked into...
Louisiana woman arrested weeks after meth found in baby’s system
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

chief
Operation Santa Claus kicks off in Greenwood
talk
Sitting down with Santa Claus
For three decades, the Greenwood Police Department has worked with the community to collect...
Greenwood Police preps for ‘Operation Santa Claus’
Many people are flying out of the Texarkana Regional Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Many headed to Texarkana Regional Airport ahead of Thanksgiving holiday