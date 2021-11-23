Salvation Army hosting annual Thanksgiving dinner in pickup/drive-thru format

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is hosting its traditional Thanksgiving meal again this year.

In 2020, officials say 1,135 meals were served. This year, meals will be available for pickup. There will be no indoor dining options.

Meals will be served Thursday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Salvation Army’s administration building (200 E Stoner Ave.) in Shreveport. Those picking up a meal should turn off E Stoner onto Cornwell into the Corps parking lot.

The Giving Bak Foundation donated turkeys for this year’s meal. The Salvation Army is also thanking the Merkle family, The Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary, Rain Pro Roofing, and other community members for their donations of PPE, silverware, and desserts.

