Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

More drunk driving crashes occur around holidays

MADD is encouraging people planning to drink for the holidays not to drive.
MADD is encouraging people planning to drink for the holidays not to drive.(WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the holidays approach, Paula Zachary is like many people, getting ready to see her family. Except she won’t be able to spend it with her son Brandon, because he died in a drunk driving crash 14 years ago.

“It’s hard because I can’t even call him,” Zachary said.

Brandon was 19-years-old when he got behind the wheel after he had too much to drink.

“It can happen to anyone, it doesn’t matter if you’re driving impaired and hit and kill someone else, it can happen to you,” Zachary said.

“Particularly they’re on the road with so many people myself included all the time and I don’t want to see a crash and I don’t want to be in a crash because it’s not just the people in the crash that are affected- it’s the families, it’s the friends, it’s the person you work with, it could even be a dog or a cat because we’re left to pick up the piece whether someone’s been injured or killed and it’s a very difficult process,” Zachary said.

Many people are anticipating seeing old family and friends this week, Sunny House said it’s important to make a plan ahead of time.

“We strongly encourage making a planned way prior to your event, whatever you’re going to do, we’re a festive state, it’s our culture to have a good time if you’re of age to do that go ahead and have a good time but put a plan in place,” House said.

House said to make sure you have extra money set aside for a taxi, Uber, or Lyft- or have a designated driver.

MADD has victim resources, which you can find here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Bibb Street.
Drive-by shooting leaves man fighting for life in hospital
Brian Laundrie death ruled a suicide by gun, medical examiner confirms
Some apartment complex tenants claim they’re being coerced into renewing their leases now
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Alda Street on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
61-year-old man dead after shooting in his yard off MLK Drive in north Shreveport
When police arrived, they found 5-year-old Namaus and 3-year-old Evelyn tucked in their beds.
Mother charged with murdering her two young children

Latest News

Busy day at MSY
Kenner man pleads guilty to airline baggage scam
Every year, the Natchitoches Christmas Festival is held to celebrate the holiday season.
Natchitoches officials pledge additional safety precautions at Christmas Festival following tragedy in Wisconsin
Perkins talks 2021 bond proposal
Perkins talks 2021 bond proposal
Man fighting for life after shooting
Man fighting for life after shooting
Natchitoches holiday parade prep & safety
Natchitoches holiday parade prep & safety