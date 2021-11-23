Mayor Perkins’ State of the City address to air on KSLA Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins will host his first State of the City address Thursday, Nov. 25.

He will discuss the economy, the city’s budget, technology, public safety, public health, and recent natural disasters. The theme is “We have been through a lot, but we have not only survived, we have thrived.”

Mayor Adrian Perkins' State of the City address will air on KSLA on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. (KSLA)

“We have adapted to every challenge and emerged stronger,” said Mayor Perkins. “Our resiliency is a testament that anything is possible when effective government and a willing citizenry work together.”

During the program, the following people will provide updates:

Justyn Dixon, president of North Louisiana Economic Partnership

Dr. Lamar Goree, superintendent of Caddo Parish Public Schools

Lyndon B. Johnson, president of the Caddo Parish Commission

The Bakowski Bridge of Lights was selected as the backdrop for the address to symbolize a “beacon of hope” for Shreveport.

The State of the City will air on KSLA on Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m. It will also stream on the mayor’s Facebook page on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.