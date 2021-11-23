Getting Answers
Marshall PD makes arrest after triple shooting

One man is in custody after a triple shooting, which left one dead, in Marshall, Texas on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.(WAVE 3 News)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Marshall Police Department has someone in custody after a triple shooting that happened Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Around 11:30 a.m., emergency workers got multiple 911 calls about shots being fired in the 700 block of Cross Street. Officers responded and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One adult male victim, identified as Curtis Kador Sr., died from his injuries. The two other victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers have arrested a suspect named Stoney Deshun Irving. He was booked into the Harrison County Jail on one count of first-degree murder.

