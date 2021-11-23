Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

KSLA has one-on-one with Mayor Perkins about Shreveport bond proposal

Some citizens have voiced concerns, saying the bond will force future generations to pay for it.
Some citizens have voiced concerns, saying the bond will force future generations to pay for it.(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In December, Shreveport voters will decide whether to approve a $236 million bond proposal to address infrastructure and public safety issues.

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, KSLA talked with Mayor Adrian Perkins one-on-one to discuss the bond proposal, specifically, Proposition 3, which proposes about $64.7 million to go towards water, sewer, and drainage.

This topic was of specific concern during the February 2021 winter storm, which left many in Texas and Louisiana without power and water for nearly two weeks.

“What happened last February, we cannot have that happen again,” Mayor Perkins said. “Some citizens went without water for 11, 12 days. That’s just unacceptable. We have to make these necessary investments into our water and sewer system so that never happens again and we can mitigate the time we’re without water. It’s just too vital.”

MORE ON BOND PROPOSAL
How money in the Shreveport bond proposal could help various city departments

In the upcoming Dec 11. election, Shreveport’s 2021 bond proposal will be on voters’ ballots.

2021 Shreveport bond proposal

Some citizens have voiced concerns, saying the bond will force future generations to pay for it. Others are skeptical since the state has received federal dollars for COVID-19 assistance programs (and more are on the way) since the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed.

“We have billions of dollars of cost... all those federal dollars on top of the dollars from this bond proposal is millions, and it goes into hundreds of millions. It’s still not enough to get us across the finish line,” Mayor Perkins said.

In 2019, voters shot down a similar bond proposal.

Here’s a breakdown of Proposition 3:

  • Purchase of floodplain properties: $2 million
  • Floodplain management plan: $2 million
  • Drainage improvement: $22 million
  • Sanitary sewer improvements: $29 million
  • Twelve Mile Bayou raw water main improvements: $4 million
  • Amiss WTR Tran piping and valve replacement $3 million

For a breakdown of all five propositions, click here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Alda Street on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
61-year-old man dead after shooting in his yard off MLK Drive in north Shreveport
Tiffany Dawn Wilson, 24, of the 9700 block of Esthlyn Street in Keithville, was booked into...
Louisiana woman arrested weeks after meth found in baby’s system
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

Live COVID-19 coverage
COVID-19 cases ‘continuing to rise’
Mayor Adrian Perkins
Mayor Perkins’ State of the City address to air on KSLA Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
La. attorney general, other elected officials oppose LDH’s vaccine mandate proposal for some students
Shreveport City Council accepting applications to fill District E seat
Shreveport City Council accepting applications to fill District E seat