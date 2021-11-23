Getting Answers
As hearts break, former Saints punter Thomas Morstead signs with Atlanta

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This season is shaping up to be a rough one for New Orleans Saints fans.

The latest hit? Former Saints punter Thomas Morstead has signed with NFC rival Atlanta Falcons, per an announcement on social media.

Prior, Morstead spent part of the season with the New York Jets filling in open vacancies due to injury. Atlanta will be his second stop this season after being released by New York.

