Greenwood Police preps for ‘Operation Santa Claus’

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The town of Greenwood is thousands of miles away from the North Pole, but the Greenwood Police Department is working closely with Santa himself — getting ready for the Christmas season.

Operation Santa Claus is officially underway.

For three decades, the Greenwood Police Department has worked with the community to collect toys and monetary donations for families in need during the holiday season. Families who would like to participate in ‘Operation Santa Claus’ should notify GPD about participating in the program.

This is who qualifies for assistance through the annual drive:

Live or work in Greenwood

Child must be 12 or younger

Participating families have until December 1 to notify GPD that they would like to participate in ‘Operation Santa Claus.’ Toys and monetary donations are being collected through December 10 and distribution is happening on December 13.

Community members who would like to ‘adopt’ a child for the holidays can stop by GPD to select a card for a participating family.

