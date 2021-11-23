Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Fire at popular Texarkana restaurant under investigation

Crews were called after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23 to the restaurant in the 200 block of Walnut...
Crews were called after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23 to the restaurant in the 200 block of Walnut Street. That's across from city hall and the fire station.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble and Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department remain on the scene following a fire at Zapada’s in downtown.

Crews were called after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23 to the restaurant in the 200 block of Walnut Street. That’s across from city hall and the fire station.

The business has fire and smoke damage. Managers said they don’t know what they are going to do at this point.

Crews are working to learn the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Alda Street on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
61-year-old man dead after shooting in his yard off MLK Drive in north Shreveport
Tiffany Dawn Wilson, 24, of the 9700 block of Esthlyn Street in Keithville, was booked into...
Louisiana woman arrested weeks after meth found in baby’s system
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

Human remains during manhunt for Brian Laundrie.
Attorney: Brian Laundrie death ruled a suicide by gun
food
THANKSGIVING THROW DOWN: Gladney's 5 Star Catering
Thanksgiving 2021 is Thursday, Nov. 25.
Salvation Army hosting annual Thanksgiving dinner in pickup/drive-thru format
Live COVID-19 coverage
Live at 1:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing