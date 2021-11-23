Fire at popular Texarkana restaurant under investigation

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department remain on the scene following a fire at Zapada’s in downtown.

Crews were called after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23 to the restaurant in the 200 block of Walnut Street. That’s across from city hall and the fire station.

The business has fire and smoke damage. Managers said they don’t know what they are going to do at this point.

Crews are working to learn the cause of the fire.

