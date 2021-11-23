Missing DeSoto Parish teenager found safe

UPDATE: Tyler Kevon Sanders has been found and is safe, authorities report.

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — A DeSoto Parish teenager has gone missing.

Now authorities are asking for the public’s help in getting him safely home.

They said 16-year-old Tyler Kevon Sanders disappeared from Mansfield, La., according to a Facebook post.

The DeSoto Sheriff’s Office made the post on behalf of Mansfield police on the evening of Monday, Nov. 22.

Authorities ask anyone with any information about Sanders to call Mansfield Police Department at (318) 872-0520, your local law enforcement agency or 911.

