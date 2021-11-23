Getting Answers
Missing DeSoto Parish teenager found safe

Authorities ask for public’s help in getting 16-year-old safely home
HAVE YOU SEEN TYLER? DeSoto Parish authorities are asking for the public’s help in bringing...
HAVE YOU SEEN TYLER? DeSoto Parish authorities are asking for the public's help in bringing Tyler Kevon Sanders safely home. The 16-year-old has gone missing from Mansfield, La.
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
UPDATE: Tyler Kevon Sanders has been found and is safe, authorities report.

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — A DeSoto Parish teenager has gone missing.

Now authorities are asking for the public’s help in getting him safely home.

They said 16-year-old Tyler Kevon Sanders disappeared from Mansfield, La., according to a Facebook post.

The DeSoto Sheriff’s Office made the post on behalf of Mansfield police on the evening of Monday, Nov. 22.

Authorities ask anyone with any information about Sanders to call Mansfield Police Department at (318) 872-0520, your local law enforcement agency or 911.

