Attorney: Brian Laundrie death ruled a suicide by gun

Human remains during manhunt for Brian Laundrie.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Steven Bertolino, attorney for the Laundrie family, says Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” Bertolino told ABC7 via text. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”

Laundrie was the only person of interest in the homicide of his fiancée, Gabrielle Petito. Petito disappeared after a cross-country road trip. Shortly afterwards, Brian returned to North Port in her van. The pair had been documenting the trip on social media when the posting abruptly stopped in late August.

Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11. Brian Laundrie was reported missing on Sept. 17 though it was later determined there was confusion in the last date he was seen. His parents told authorities he went on a hike in Carlton Reserve on Sept. 14, but then said they miscalculated and that he had been missing since Sept. 13.

After several weeks of searching, his remains were found near some of his belongings. The area in which the remains had been found was previously covered in water.

The remains were sent to a forensic anthropologist. There is no word on when his remains will be released to the family.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

