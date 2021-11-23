After devastating winter storm last year, TxDOT says this year, they’re ready

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The extra low temperatures experienced in the ArkLaTex last winter caught many by surprise, especially those responsible for taking care of the roadways. Now, leaders with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) say they’re ready for what Mother Nature may bring this winter.

“We make sure all our equipment is in good order and ready to go,” said Buddy Williams, district engineer with TxDOT.

When inclement weather hits the area, vehicles belonging to the TxDOT Altanta Texas District are used as the first line of defense in keeping motorists safe.

TxDOT is preparing for the potential for winter weather this year. (TxDOT)

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, TxDOT officials began getting ready for the upcoming winter months by making sure equipment is in top shape.

“We start preparing as soon as winter is over, we start going over an after action plan, what went right, what went wrong, what we can do better the next time,” Williams said.

TxDOT leaders say there are things motorists should have inside their vehicle to remain safe on the roadways in case of bad weather.

“Some things we like for folks to carry and think about of course is water non-perishable food. We also want to carry road flares, waterproof and windproof matches, first aid kit,” said JJ Singleton, safety officer with TxDOT.

Around four million pounds of salt are in storage across the Atlanta district, as well as 135,000 gallons of brine to treat roads.

“We know that we had the winter storm last year and we just want to make sure that everyone is prepared and stay home if they can and also they have the tips to drive safe if they do have to get out on the road,” said Kristy Whisenhunt with TxDOT.

TxDOT Atlanta District covers nine northeast Texas counties.

