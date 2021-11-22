Turkey and dressing with a side of rain this Thanksgiving

(KSLA) - Showers will be returning again on your Thanksgiving. Mostly in the morning is when we can expect the most rain, before it winds down in the afternoon. Temperatures will also be seasonably cool.

This evening will have some more sunshine then clear skies after dark. There will not be any rain for any outdoor plans. Temperatures will be a little chilly and cool to the 50s after sunset.

Overnight will be very chilly. Frost will be likely with calm winds. Temperatures will be down to the mid to upper 30s with some areas staying in the lower 40s. You will need a jacket first thing Tuesday morning as you head out the door.

Tuesday will be another really nice day. Look for lots of sunshine with no chance of rain. Temperatures will start off cold, but will warm up nicely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will also be nice and dry, but the clouds will be on the increase. Starting early in the morning, there will be a few clouds, then mostly cloudy conditions by the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer and reach the lower 70s.

On your Thanksgiving Day, there will be showers and maybe a couple storms. A cold front will be moving through bringing the rain. I do not expect any severe storms, though! The rain will be more likely in the morning, then will gradually wind down in the afternoon. If you are planning on frying your turkey outside, you will have to contend with the rain. It should be a good day to feast then take a nap!

Black Friday is looking good! The rain will be gone by that time, even early in the morning for the great shopping deals! It will be chilly though. Temperatures will start off Friday morning in the mid 30s. Even in the afternoon, it will warm up to only the mid to upper 50s. So bundle up if you plan on waiting in line outside!

Over the weekend, there will be a few passing clouds, but little to no rain. It should be a nice weekend to enjoy. Temperatures will still be chilly in the morning, but will warm up to the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Have a great Monday and an even better holiday week!

