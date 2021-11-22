Tips for protecting your family from COVID-19 while celebrating Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As COVID-19 restrictions loosen this holiday season, people are preparing to carve the turkey with family this Thanksgiving.

KSLA’s Tayler Davis sat down Monday, Nov. 22 to speak with Dr. Lawrence Counts at the David Raines Community Health Center. He’s sharing some tips on how to stay safe from the virus while spending time with family this holiday season.

Hear from the doctor tonight on News 12.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.