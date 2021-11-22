Thanksgiving travel nearing pre-pandemic levels

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — More people plan to get behind the wheel or hop on a plane for the Thanksgiving holiday.

This year, AAA is predicting travel to bounce back to nearly pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re seeing numbers from 2021 exactly on par with numbers from 2019, which is great,” said Mark Crawford, spokesman for the Shreveport Airport Authority. “They’re almost double what they were last year, in 2020.”

AAA says “this year will see the highest one-year increase (6.4 million) since 2005.”

QUICK FACTS

2,700+ flew from Shreveport Regional Airport between Oct. 19-21. That’s up 40% over the same days in 2020 and only 10% below the same days in 2019. United Airlines relaunched non-stop flights to Denver on Oct. 31. This week, they’re near capacity. Allegiant continues its non-stop flights to Los Angeles twice a week. Sunday’s flights were near capacity. Passengers are encouraged to arrive at Shreveport Regional at least an hour before their scheduled departure if traveling on an American Delta or United flight and at least two hours early if traveling via Allegiant. A federal mask mandate remains in effect. That means everyone entering the terminal and passengers on all aircraft are required to wear a face covering. The yellow curb area in front of the Shreveport Regional terminal is for active loading and unloading purposes only. Any unattended vehicles will be ticketed and/or towed. To help alleviate congestion in the yellow curb area, guests should wait in the Cell Phone Lot for their arriving party. The Cell Phone Lot allows guests picking up travelers to wait in their vehicle in the lot for free until their traveler is ready to be picked up curbside.

KSLA News 12 went to Shreveport Regional on Monday and saw several passengers coming to and going from the airport.

“The fact that more people are choosing to fly to and from Shreveport sends a signal to the airlines who are bringing back the things we lost during the pandemic,” Crawford said, referencing United Airlines’ direct flights to Denver and Allegiant’s direct flights to Los Angeles.

ABOUT SHREVEPORT REGIONAL ✈️ Shreveport Regional is a commercial carrier airport serving residents of Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas. ✈️ It opened July 6, 1952, expanded to its current building in 1971 and expanded again in 1999 with a new central terminal building. ✈️ Shreveport is served by: • Allegiant with non-stop service to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando and Destin, Fla. • American Airlines with non-stop service to Dallas and Charlotte • Delta Air Lines with non-stop service to Atlanta • United Airlines with non-stop service to Denver and Houston

🚙 For those who are driving, you should probably expect traffic.

AAA says “48.3 million are expected to travel by car, an increase of 8.4% from 2020. This is the highest year-over-year growth since the Great Recession.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.