Tanker truck struck by train in Red River Parish

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Authorities remain on the scene of a crash involving a train and a tanker truck on the morning of Monday, Nov. 22.

Troopers with State Police are on the scene. It took place sometime around 11 a.m. at La. Highway 1 and Yearwood Road.

Traffic in that area is moving and drivers are advised to use caution. The rail crossing at the intersection is back open, according to authorities at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

