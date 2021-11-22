Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Tanker truck struck by train in Red River Parish

Traffic in that area is moving and drivers are advised to use caution.
Traffic in that area is moving and drivers are advised to use caution. The rail crossing at the...
Traffic in that area is moving and drivers are advised to use caution. The rail crossing at the intersection is back open, according to authorities at the scene.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken and Andrun Fisher
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Authorities remain on the scene of a crash involving a train and a tanker truck on the morning of Monday, Nov. 22.

Troopers with State Police are on the scene. It took place sometime around 11 a.m. at La. Highway 1 and Yearwood Road.

Traffic in that area is moving and drivers are advised to use caution. The rail crossing at the intersection is back open, according to authorities at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Louisiana State Police say the child was found safe.
State Police locate missing child
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo illustration)
Wreck involving stolen vehicle to blame for power outages that impacted thousands
Power outages impact areas of Shreveport, Bossier City; SWEPCO gives estimate for total restoration
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
A crash in Marion County, Texas on Nov. 16, 2021 resulted in the death of a 58-year-old man...
2-vehicle wreck in Marion Co. leaves driver of motorcycle dead
Rockey Rockett, executive director of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation, and...
Money from federal infrastructure act will help fix roads, bridges in the ArkLaTex