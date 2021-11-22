Getting Answers
SporTran announces zero fare rides starting in January 2022

By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Looking for a ride? Starting in January 2022 — a ride on the SporTran won’t cost riders a cent.

All fares for all vehicles and services inside Shreveport-Bossier City will be free starting on Jan. 2, 2022. This is made possible by a federal grant that will cover the cost of SporTran bus and OnDemand travel in the SporTran service area.

The free rides will last through 2023.

On behalf of myself and the entire team at SporTran, we are thrilled to be able to offer all rides inside our service area for free during the next two years. Those in our community who depend on SporTran for transportation will benefit so much from this reduction to their daily expenses. We also hope it encourages everyone in our community to ride SporTran, whether it be every day or every once in a while. Zero Fare is another giant step in SporTran’s ongoing effort to make local public transit affordable, safe, and easy to use.”

SporTran President and CEO Dinero’ Washington

