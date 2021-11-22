Shooting reported in north Shreveport off Dr. MLK Drive
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting was reported in Shreveport Monday, Nov. 22 around midday.
It happened just before 12 p.m. on Alda Street near Willie Mays and Jessie Owens streets. That’s in north Shreveport off Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
At least half a dozen units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, according to dispatch records. We will update this story with additional information as we learn more.
