Shooting reported in north Shreveport off Dr. MLK Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting was reported in Shreveport Monday, Nov. 22 around midday.

It happened just before 12 p.m. on Alda Street near Willie Mays and Jessie Owens streets. That’s in north Shreveport off Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Alda Street on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (KSLA)

At least half a dozen units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, according to dispatch records. We will update this story with additional information as we learn more.

