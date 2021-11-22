Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Report: Saints tight end Trautman sidelined 4-6 weeks

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) is reportedly out 4-6 weeks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) is reportedly out 4-6 weeks.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints tight end Adam Trautman has a sprained MCL and will be out 4-6 weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Trautman is coming off his best game of the season where he had five receptions and a touchdown. Trautman appeared to get injured on a fourth quarter catch against Philadelphia.

Trautman’s injury is the latest in a string of injuries for the Saints. Running back Alvin Kamara has missed the last two games with a knee injury and was estimated to not practice Monday. Tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk were also out Sunday. Armstead was estimated to be limited Monday, while Ramczyk was estimated to miss practice for the Saints.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Louisiana State Police say the child was found safe.
State Police locate missing child
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo illustration)
Wreck involving stolen vehicle to blame for power outages that impacted thousands
Tiffany Dawn Wilson, 24, of the 9700 block of Esthlyn Street in Keithville, was booked into...
Louisiana woman arrested weeks after meth found in baby’s system
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Alda Street on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
1 dead after shooting in north Shreveport off Dr. MLK Drive

Latest News

Report: Hill signs four-year extension with Saints.
Report: Saints sign Taysom Hill to four-year extension
Ingram breaks Saints career rushing record in Nashville. (Source: Michael Nance)
Mark Ingram II surpasses Deuce McAllister to become Saints’ all-time rushing leader
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will miss Sunday's game in Nashville. (AP...
Kamara ruled out for Saints-Titans game
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the L.A. Rams after becoming a free agent...
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs with L.A. Rams