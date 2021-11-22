Report: Saints sign Taysom Hill to four-year extension

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Taysom Hill has agreed to a four-year extension with the Saints, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s a unique deal worth $40 million but could escalate to $95 million if Hill becomes the starting quarterback. The deal includes $22 million in guaranteed money.

Hill was active for Sunday’s game but did not play against the Eagles. He was an estimated full participant on the Saints Monday injury report. The team did not practice but if they did, Hill would have fully participated.

Hill was scheduled to be a free agent in 2022 but still count on $8.9 million on the Saints salary cap. It’s unknown if his new deal will lower his 2022 cap number.

