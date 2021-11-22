Getting Answers
Providence House has funding available for those needing rental assistance

The organization cannot support mortgages, just rent for a home or apartment.
Providence House
By Christian Piekos
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Providence House, a downtown Shreveport nonprofit, wants to help residents who are struggling to pay rent this holiday season.

Through funding from the city, the nonprofit has Homelessness Prevention dollars available for qualifying residents. Providence House has a total of $150,000 for individuals needing help paying rent and utility bills. The organization cannot support mortgages, just rent for a home or apartment.

These funds will be paid directly to the landlord once a family qualifies. The funds can be used to help pay three to six months of arrears, but cannot be used for late fees.

These are the qualifying factors:

  1. You must live in Shreveport, LA
  2. We must have evidence of need (eviction notice, past due notice, disconnect notice)
  3. Documentation required (Louisiana ID/driver’s license, social security card, copy of the lease, birth certificate for every resident in the household)
  4. Income cannot exceed 30% of the AMI (Average Median Income)
  5. Income must be verified (Unemployment, Social Security, Disability, etc.)

If you qualify, these are the next steps:

  1. Call (318) 221-7887 and mention Homelessness Prevention. Every applicant is vetted to make sure that all qualifications are met before the process starts.
  2. Once all information is verified, the Providence House begins to process the application for payment.
  3. The Providence House has a team assembled around Homelessness Prevention including case management, workforce development specialist, etc. to help families going forward

The Providence House can pay landlords within 36 hours once all documentation has been received.

Through its own program, the nonprofit has aided over 40 families with rental assistance.

