Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

The New Orleans Breakers football team makes a return

The Breakers play in the USFL.
The Breakers play in the USFL.(New Orleans Breakers)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Breakers are back after a 38 year hiatus. The professional football team will return to play in the spring of 2022.

The Breakers are part of the United States Football League. The new USFL is an American football league, owned by FOX Sports,

In the inaugural season of the USFL, all eight teams will play in one location, which will be announced soon. In the future, the USFL expects teams to play in their own markets.

The 2022 USFL regular season will begin in mid-April and run through mid-June, followed by the playoffs.

The Breakers star player in their first iteration was running back Buford Jordan. He would eventually suit up for the New Orleans Saints.

The team played in the Superdome in 1984. They finished with a record of 8-10 in their only season in the Crescent City.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Louisiana State Police say the child was found safe.
State Police locate missing child
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo illustration)
Wreck involving stolen vehicle to blame for power outages that impacted thousands
Tiffany Dawn Wilson, 24, of the 9700 block of Esthlyn Street in Keithville, was booked into...
Louisiana woman arrested weeks after meth found in baby’s system
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Alda Street on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
61-year-old man dead after shooting in his yard off MLK Drive in north Shreveport

Latest News

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) is reportedly out 4-6 weeks.
Report: Saints tight end Trautman sidelined 4-6 weeks
Report: Hill signs four-year extension with Saints.
Report: Saints sign Taysom Hill to four-year extension
Ingram breaks Saints career rushing record in Nashville. (Source: Michael Nance)
Mark Ingram II surpasses Deuce McAllister to become Saints’ all-time rushing leader
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will miss Sunday's game in Nashville. (AP...
Kamara ruled out for Saints-Titans game
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the L.A. Rams after becoming a free agent...
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs with L.A. Rams