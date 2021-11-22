Natchitoches officials pledge additional safety precautions at Christmas Festival following tragedy in Wisconsin

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - City officials in Natchitoches say they’ve met to discuss increased security at the annual Christmas Festival following the incident in Wisconsin in which five people were killed and more than 40 were hurt after an SUV plowed through a crowd of people at their Christmas parade.

The city released a statement Monday, Nov. 22 saying their thoughts and prayers are with the people of Waukesha, Wis. They say they’re also being proactive about plans for the city’s Christmas Festival to ensure the safety of attendees. City officials met Monday morning (Nov. 22) to discuss additional safety measures and precautions to prevent a similar tragedy from happening in northwest Louisiana.

“This is what many have described as the most wonderful time of the year. While it is a time of sadness for some who have experienced loss and tragedy such as the people of Waukesha, it is also a time of hope and love. Please make kindness a priority this holiday season.”

