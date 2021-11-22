Getting Answers
Natchitoches officials pledge additional safety precautions at Christmas Festival following tragedy in Wisconsin

Every year, the Natchitoches Christmas Festival is held to celebrate the holiday season.
Every year, the Natchitoches Christmas Festival is held to celebrate the holiday season.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - City officials in Natchitoches say they’ve met to discuss increased security at the annual Christmas Festival following the incident in Wisconsin in which five people were killed and more than 40 were hurt after an SUV plowed through a crowd of people at their Christmas parade.

The city released a statement Monday, Nov. 22 saying their thoughts and prayers are with the people of Waukesha, Wis. They say they’re also being proactive about plans for the city’s Christmas Festival to ensure the safety of attendees. City officials met Monday morning (Nov. 22) to discuss additional safety measures and precautions to prevent a similar tragedy from happening in northwest Louisiana.

