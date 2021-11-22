Getting Answers
Shreveport considering program to help identify problem rentals, absentee landlords and owners

Before the Shreveport City Council are ordinances geared toward establishing a rental dwelling unit registration program. The program’s goal would be to help identify problem rental properties and absentee landlords and property owners. Members of the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission considered and approved the matter earlier this month. (Source: Gray TV file photo)
By Chandler Watkins and Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Before the Shreveport City Council are three ordinances related to establishing a rental dwelling unit registration program.

On the agenda of the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission’s meeting Nov. 3 were amendments to Shreveport’s Unified Development Code, which was implemented in May 2017.

Those changes would allow for a rental dwelling unit registration program that is designed to help identify problem properties and absentee landlords and property owners.

As presented to and approved by the MPC earlier this month, below are the proposed amendments to Shreveport’s Unified Development Code that would help establish a rental dwelling unit registration program:

The MPC’s approval was necessary before Shreveport could proceed.

Now the issue is before the City Council.

The program, if approved, would be administered by the MPC.

Tune in this evening as KSLA News 12′s Chandler Watkins explains what’s been done and what’s next.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

