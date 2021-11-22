Shreveport considering program to help identify problem rentals, absentee landlords and owners

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Before the Shreveport City Council are three ordinances related to establishing a rental dwelling unit registration program.

On the agenda of the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission’s meeting Nov. 3 were amendments to Shreveport’s Unified Development Code, which was implemented in May 2017.

Those changes would allow for a rental dwelling unit registration program that is designed to help identify problem properties and absentee landlords and property owners.

As presented to and approved by the MPC earlier this month, below are the proposed amendments to Shreveport’s Unified Development Code that would help establish a rental dwelling unit registration program:

The MPC’s approval was necessary before Shreveport could proceed.

Now the issue is before the City Council.

The program, if approved, would be administered by the MPC.

