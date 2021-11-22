Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Man pretending to need wheelchair burglarizing cars in La.

Person of Interest
Person of Interest(Source: OPSO)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man using a wheelchair and appearing to pretend to be disabled burglarized cars in a northeast Louisiana neighborhood, authorities say.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries happened on Preston Loop Drive near the Monroe area on Nov. 21, 2021.

The sheriff’s office says their person of interest can be seen in this attached photo. Although he is in a wheelchair, they say, he is not handicapped as he was seen walking and running from different vehicles while committing the burglaries.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of the person pictured or of the vehicle burglaries is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Louisiana State Police say the child was found safe.
State Police locate missing child
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo illustration)
Wreck involving stolen vehicle to blame for power outages that impacted thousands
Tiffany Dawn Wilson, 24, of the 9700 block of Esthlyn Street in Keithville, was booked into...
Louisiana woman arrested weeks after meth found in baby’s system
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Alda Street on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
1 dead after shooting in north Shreveport off Dr. MLK Drive

Latest News

HAVE YOU SEEN TYLER? DeSoto Parish authorities are asking for the public’s help in bringing...
Missing DeSoto Parish teenager found safe
Many people are flying out of the Texarkana Regional Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Many headed to Texarkana Regional Airport ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,293 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
“We’re seeing numbers from 2021 exactly on par with numbers from 2019, which is great,” said...
Thanksgiving travel nearing pre-pandemic levels
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Alda Street on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
1 dead after shooting in north Shreveport off Dr. MLK Drive