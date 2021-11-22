Louisiana woman arrested weeks after amphetamine found in baby’s system

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Louisiana woman surrendered to authorities more than three weeks after an infant in her care was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.

Keithville area resident Tiffany Dawn Wilson remains in Caddo Correctional Center, the parish lockup where she was booked 8:28 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 on a charge of aggravated battery, according to a statement authorities released Sunday, Nov. 21.

No bond amount has been set.

Sheriff’s Detective Ray Saunders got the warrant for the 24-year-old woman’s arrest after a concerned family member took the child to a local hospital in late October.

Medical staffers reportedly confirmed the presence of amphetamines in the child’s system.

Wilson turned herself in at Caddo Correctional Center.

