Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Disney World halts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees following change in Florida law

FILE - Walt Disney World has halted its vaccine mandate for employees after the Florida...
FILE - Walt Disney World has halted its vaccine mandate for employees after the Florida legislature restricted requirements.(Source: Disney via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney has dropped its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees at Walt Disney World in Florida following a change in state law.

Following a special session by the state legislature, Florida companies are now prohibited from mandating that all employees get vaccinated.

Instead, workers are allowed to be exempt for reasons like anticipated future pregnancy or recovery from prior COVID-19 infection.

Employees can also opt for regular coronavirus testing or the use of personal protective equipment, which must be paid by the employer.

The new Florida law calls for fines of as much as $50,000 per violation for large employers.

A Disney spokesperson told the Washington Post that more than 90% of its “active” Florida employees had already been fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police say the child was found safe.
State Police locate missing child
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Power outages impact areas of Shreveport, Bossier City; SWEPCO gives estimate for total restoration
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo illustration)
Wreck involving stolen vehicle to blame for power outages that impacted thousands
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas

Latest News

Claude and Charme Moreaus fell asleep while returning from a successful fishing trip and...
Woman saves father after boat crash during Hawaii fishing trip
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about how the recently signed infrastructure law...
Harris to announce $1.5B investment in health care workforce
We are tracking a chilly Black Friday after a wet Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving rain for the ArkLaTex
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Prosecutor in Ahmaud Arbery case: Arbery was under attack
FILE - This Wednesday, May 27, 2020 file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news...
Probe finds ‘overwhelming evidence’ of misconduct by Cuomo