Cold front likely for Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking a dry and sunny start to Turkey week followed by a likely cold front to arrive just in time for Thanksgiving. Temperatures at the beginning of this week will be in the mid-60s before moving up into the 70s out ahead of the cold front Wednesday. Turkey Day will likely bring rain and thunderstorms as a cold front will push through the ArkLaTex dropping significantly heading into one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year. Temperatures Friday will likely be stuck in the 50s before moving back into the 60s this weekend.

We are tracking our next cold front on the way just in time for Thanksgiving. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a light jacket as temperatures are down in the upper 40s and low 50s. Thanks to ample sunshine we are expecting high temperatures this afternoon to move up into the mid-60s, but still cooler than what we saw over the weekend thanks to the cold front that came through Sunday evening.

Now as we go through Turkey week we are tracking dry and warming weather through Wednesday out ahead of our next cold front. As many of you hit the road Wednesday you should see dry weather along with temperatures in the 70s. The same cannot be said for your Thanksgiving as we are tracking the increasing likelihood of a strong cold front that will bring wet weather throughout the day along with a major drop in temperatures as we go from the 70s Wednesday down into the 50s on Friday. The good news is that we are not currently tracking much in the way of a severe weather threat with this front.

Behind the cold front and heading into the major shopping weekend we are expecting dry weather on tap for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures Friday will be chilly with highs only in the mid and upper 50s, but by Saturday we should be able to get back up into the 60s with upper 60s possible on Sunday. While high cloud cover might be an issue Saturday ample sunshine should be on the way Sunday as we wrap up the weekend.

In the meantime, get ready for some pleasant weather to start the week. Have a great Monday!

