Bossier City announces trash pick-up schedule for Thanksgiving week

Trash collection schedule has been changed due to the holiday. (Source: Pixabay)
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Ahead of Thanksgiving Day, the City of Bossier City has announced a slight shift in residents’ trash pick-up schedule.

Residents with trash pick-up on Monday through Wednesday will remain the same. Trash will not be collected on Thursday, Nov. 25. Instead, Thursday’s trash will be picked up on Friday, and Friday’s trash will be picked up on Saturday.

