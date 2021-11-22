Bossier City announces trash pick-up schedule for Thanksgiving week

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Ahead of Thanksgiving Day, the City of Bossier City has announced a slight shift in residents’ trash pick-up schedule.

Residents with trash pick-up on Monday through Wednesday will remain the same. Trash will not be collected on Thursday, Nov. 25. Instead, Thursday’s trash will be picked up on Friday, and Friday’s trash will be picked up on Saturday.

