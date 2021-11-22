Getting Answers
Blue Bell releases eggnog ice cream ahead of holidays

Blue Bell released a new holiday flavor, Eggnog, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Blue Bell released a new holiday flavor, Eggnog, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.(Blue Bell)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KSLA) - Blue Bell is releasing a festive new flavor of ice cream just in time for the holidays.

The company’s Eggnog ice cream is a “delicious French ice cream” with flecks of nutmeg and whipped topping swirl. It will begin arriving in stores Monday, Nov. 22, according to a news release from Blue Bell.

“Many people compare eggnog to ice cream because of its creamy texture. Our ice cream captures the flavor of eggnog perfectly. Your first spoonful is sweet, then you immediately taste a hint of nutmeg. Eggnog is a very popular drink during the Christmas season, but we think our new ice cream could very well take its place,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell.

The Eggnog flavor is only available for a limited time.

Blue Bell has a couple of other holiday flavors returning too. Shoppers should be seeing Christmas Cookies (the flavor combines chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies in a sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl) and Peppermint (a cool, refreshing peppermint flavor sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces) in stores now.

“We hope Blue Bell will be a part of your gatherings this holiday season. We have a great selection of flavors that should please anyone’s ice cream craving,” said Lawhorn.

For more information about Blue Bell’s flavors, click here.

