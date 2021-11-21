Wreck involving stolen vehicle to blame for power outages that impacted about thousands

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A motor vehicle accident was to blame for flickering lights and power outages that impacted thousands of AEP-SWEPCO customers Saturday, Nov. 20, a spokesperson told KSLA News 12.

Shreveport police have confirmed that the wreck involved a stolen car. The driver lost control of the vehicle after only a couple blocks and the car struck a utility police, a spokesman said.

Further details about the accident are not readily available.

The wreck temporarily disrupted electrical service to about 7,000 customers in east, southeast and, to a much more limited extent, southwest Shreveport, the AEP-SWEPCO spokesperson said. Some customers in south Bossier City also were impacted.

Service to all impacted areas was restored by 7 p.m. Saturday.

Currently, only 76 of AEP-SWEPCO’s 540,315 customers are without service. Those include 13 in Arkansas, 25 in Louisiana and 38 in Texas.

Click here to report an outage to AEP-SWEPCO.

Click here to view AEP-SWEPCO’s outage map. It provides the approximate location of outages, the number of customers impacted and the estimated time when service will be restored.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.