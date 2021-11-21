Getting Answers
State Police looking for missing toddler

Kehlani Williams, age one, was last seen wearing pink clothes and no shoes.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
St. Mary Parish, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police have issued an endangered missing child advisory for a 1-year-old girl.

Kehlani Williams was reported missing from her residence on Saturn Road in Bayou Vista. The toddler is about 2 to 3 feet tall and weighs between 20 to 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink clothing with no shoes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kehlani Williams, you are asked to call the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s office at 337-828-1960.

