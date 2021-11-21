Power outages impact areas of Shreveport, Bossier City; SWEPCO gives estimate for total restoration

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many people in northwest Louisiana may have experienced a power outage or some flickering lights on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 20.

Director of Corporate Communications for Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO), Carey Sullivan tells KSLA the outages were reported in the east Shreveport and south Bossier areas.

SWEPCO says they are working to determine the cause of the outages, and power is expected to be restored by 9:30 p.m. tonight.

