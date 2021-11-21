NFL player gives back to hometown with donation of 1K turkeys, sides

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - NFL player Tre’Davious White is giving back to his hometown of Shreveport.

Cars lined up on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 20 to receive a turkey and some trimmings, just in time for Thanksgiving.

“It means so much to be out here, to service the community, people all over, to service everyone. My son donated a thousand turkeys, it came with canned goods and stuffing,” said Lashawnita Ruffins, White’s mother.

Shreveport Councilwoman Tabitha Taylor said these meals will help many families.

“It’s been a tough two years and to have this particular sentiment with going in and giving dinners so nobody would go hungry is a blessing,” she said.

The Buffalo Bills player partnered with Southern University Shreveport to help distribute the meals.

“Tre’Davious had always said that once he made it to the league that he was never going to forget where he came from, he was always going to give back to his community,” said Ruffins.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.