Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

About 80 thieves ransack department store near San Francisco

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.
Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities and witnesses say about 80 people, some wearing ski masks and wielding crow bars, swarmed a department store in the San Francisco Bay Area, stealing merchandise before fleeing in dozens of cars.

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft Saturday night at the Nordstrom in Walnut Creek.

The incident came a day after police said several high-end stores in San Francisco’s Union Square were broken into by a large group of people who smashed windows, stole merchandise, and then ran to waiting cars.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Power outages impact areas of Shreveport, Bossier City; SWEPCO gives estimate for total restoration
Man says he was attacked by animal in Morris County while hunting
SporTran riders to get free bus rides for two years
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home

Latest News

FILE - An Israeli police officer stands guard as a religious Jew in Army uniform visits the...
Hamas gunman kills 1, hurts 4 in Jerusalem before police shoot him dead
This undated photo provided by Greater Manchester Police shows taxi driver David Perry and his...
Taxi driver hurt in UK blast says it’s a miracle he’s alive
Louisiana State Police say the child was found safe.
State Police locate missing child
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Biden’s political standing fuels Democratic worry about 2024