Teen suspect in fair shooting may face adult charges

(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr., the 17-year-old involved in a shooting at the State Fair of Louisiana could face a grand jury indictment as an adult for attempted second-degree murder.

Donald Jackson is the suspect in the Nov. 7 shooting that left another teen fighting for his life. He surrendered to the Shreveport Police Department after a warrant was issued for one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, a Continued Custody hearing was held at Caddo Juvenile Court for Jackson. The hearing found probable cause for one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Officials say Jackson can be tried as an adult under provisions of Louisiana Children’s Code Article 305, which allows a district attorney to have jurisdiction of certain juvenile offenders, age 15 or older, transferred to a District Court.

Jackson faces one count of attempted second-degree murder, now under evaluation by the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office for possible transfer to Caddo District Court for adjudication as an adult.

