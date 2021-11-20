Cold front brings rain on Sunday; cooler temperatures on Monday

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone! This weekend will have both sunny and dreary weather as a cold front moves in on Sunday. This will set the scene for sunnier days during the early work week but this will be short-lived. As of now, more rain looks to come our way for Thanksgiving.

Today: another cool start to the day under sunny skies. This afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 70s with the exception of Idabel and DeQueen warming into the upper 60s today. Rain free today and tonight with a nice breeze around 5-10mph.

This evening if you’re headed out for a night of fun, temperatures will be in the 60s around 7-10pm so bring an extra layer or two. Overnight lows will drop into the low 50s.

Sunday: as you head out the door a cool start with temperatures in the 50s but not too bad. During the afternoon hours, temperatures will still warm into the low 70s for many for highs; however, during the afternoon some rain and storms will begin to move in and push south and east during the evening hours and overnight along Sunday’s cold front. As of now, not expecting any severe weather but we’ll give the First Alert to any changing scenarios.

Monday and Tuesday will go back to sunny conditions with no chance of rain. It will be lovely weather to start the holiday week. However, this is looking like the best weather we will have all week. So, you may want to take advantage. Temperatures will also only warm up to the lower to mid 60s.

Wednesday is showing signs of a little more rain returning. It still does not appear to be a huge rain event. We will continue to watch how this forecast evolves by next week, and will keep you alert on what to expect. It will be cloudy, which will help keep temperatures in check. Temperatures should be in the lower 70s.

Thanksgiving Day is looking to have a couple more showers and maybe a few storms. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this, so check back with your favorite weather team for updates as we get closer. As of now, I would plan on there being rain on your Thanksgiving Day. The timing and amounts are likely to change at this point. By Monday, we should have a clearer picture. Temperatures are expected to be cooler with highs in the 60s.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.