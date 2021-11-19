Getting Answers
Webster deputies find bag of dead puppies near highway

Deputies say the puppies appeared to be Pit Bull or Pit Bull mixed breed.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Nov. 18, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Highway 3 at the Sikes Ferry Bridge to reports of numerous deceased puppies.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, deputies discovered that an unknown person or persons discarded a bag containing at least 10 deceased puppies near the highway. The puppies were about four to five days old and appeared to be pit bull or pit bull mixed breed.

The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information on the person or persons that committed the act. If you have any information on a possible suspect or suspects, you are asked to call the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-377-1515.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

