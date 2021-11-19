SU announces COVID-19 vaccine protocols, deadlines for students & staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Southern University has announced COVID-19 vaccine protocols for the spring 2022 semester for all its students and staff on its five campuses throughout the state.

VACCINATION DEADLINES

Students must submit proof of vaccination by Wednesday, Dec. 8

Students who do not wish to be vaccinated must submit exemption request or letter of dissent by Friday, Dec. 3

Staff members must submit proof of vaccination by Wednesday, Dec. 8

Staff members who do not wish to be vaccinated must submit an exemption request by Wednesday, Dec. 8

The deadline to submit proof of full vaccination is Jan. 7, 2022

All employees and students must comply with these guidelines by submitting proof of vaccination or a medical or religious exemption request. Students may also submit a letter of dissent.

“Since the onset of COVID-19, faculty, staff, and students have risen to the occasion and followed established protocols,” said President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton. “I cannot thank our campus communities enough for remaining vigilant and adhering to our mitigation efforts. These latest protocols are important as we maintain our commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our campus communities and are consistent with other institutions of higher education.”

The deadline for students to submit an exemption request or a letter of dissent is Friday, Dec. 3. The deadline to submit proof of vaccination is Wednesday, Dec. 8. Students who do not meet these deadlines are subject to having their spring 2022 classes dropped. Students can however attempt to register for classes again after they comply before Jan. 7, 2022. Students who opt out of being vaccinated must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test weekly. Each campus may change this frequency as they see fit.

The deadline for employees to submit proof of vaccination or an exemption request is Wednesday, Dec. 8. Employees who do not comply will be subject to disciplinary action. Employees approved for exemption must submit negative COVID-19 test results monthly. Each SU campus may change testing frequency requirements at any time.

Proof of full vaccination must be submitted by Jan. 7, 2022.

For more details about the university’s COVID-19 protocols, click here.

