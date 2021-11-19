Getting Answers
SporTran riders to get free rides for two years

(Christian Piekos)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting in January 2022, SporTran riders won’t have to pay for transportation.

It’s all part of a pilot program SporTran is launching for the next two years. Management will look at the impact of the zero fare program on ridership, safety, customer service and economic indicators, as well as explore the possibility of private or grant dollars to permanently eliminate fares.

“In order to give our citizens that have had such a hard time during this pandemic a step up, we received federal funding for this, it will not cost Shreveport anything, but it will provide something to our citizens in the Shreveport-Bossier market,” said Dinero Washington, CEO of SporTran.

KSLA spoke with Washington in Oct., and he said about 8,000 people use the bus per day. That’s down from 11,000 before the pandemic.

He also spoke about the possibility of the program.

“I want you to understand that SporTran is a viable, reliable transportation mode, as well as it’s safe and convenient. It’s ultimately going to provide dynamics that will also see where public transit is going. We’ve grown over the last five years and I think we’re going to see an additional five years of growth we are rolling out.”

On, Friday, Nov. 19, the Shreveport City Council approved the program 4-1. The program will last two years and begins Jan. 2022.

RELATED
SporTran to highlight ‘innovative’ future of public transportation

