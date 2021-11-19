Shreveport residents react to FDA approval of COVID-19 booster shots

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fully vaccinated adults 18-years-old and older can now receive a single COVID-19 booster shot. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use for a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines Friday, Nov. 19.

People who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine will be eligible to receive a booster shot six months after their second shot. People who got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be eligible to receive the booster two months after their first shot.

Some are all for getting a booster shot, and others feel like getting it is a personal decision.

“If it’s going to benefit me as far as my health, then I’ll do it. I think it’s a personal choice. I think if it’s available for everyone and they feel comfortable getting it, then yes, but if not, no,” said Wendy Petty.

“The importance of being vaccinated, I can’t express that enough. I’ve had my shots, my vaccine. Of course, I’m concerned about myself but I’m also concerned about my friend, my neighbor, and any elderly I’m around,” said Kenneth Brown.

Although eligible, some people said they will not get the booster shot.

“I haven’t had the first shot yet because I had the COVID-19 disease last year and I have antibodies, according to my doctor,” said Marjorie Bull.

Doctors recommend getting a booster shot to better protect yourself against COVID-19.

“The booster does boost; it does boost your antibody levels above what the two first does have given you. So, it’s really compensating for the modest decrease in effectiveness we have seen over the past six months,” said Dr. John Vanchiere, Infectious Disease Specialist, LSU-Health Shreveport.

