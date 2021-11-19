Shreveport City Council to vote on new council chair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is set to vote on a new council chair at the Shreveport City Council meeting on Friday, Nov. 19.

The vote comes after James Flurry resigned from the position after moving outside of his district.

The meeting is currently in progress.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for the results of today's vote.

