Shreveport chapter of AKA Sorority gives away 50 turkeys

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dozens of families got a head start to their Thanksgiving dinner thanks to a local sorority chapter.

The ladies of Delta Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. gave away 50 turkeys and canned goods from an anonymous donor.

“We decided that we would gladly accept the turkeys and put all the trimmings together for needy families, and of course Midway is our neighboring school so we wanted to donate our thanksgiving baskets to Midway school,” said Carolyn Spikes, Basileus of the Delta Lambda Omicron Chapter of AKA.

Families of students at Midway Elementary Professional Development School received the donations. Organizers say 2021 has been a tough year for some people and this is a way to help those in need.

“We are of course grateful for this opportunity and of course that the sorority chose our school to service,” said Christopher Jackson, principal of Midway Elementary School.

The school said this is their first time participating in something like this.

