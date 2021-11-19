Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Shreveport chapter of AKA Sorority gives away 50 turkeys

The ladies of Delta Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. gave away 50 turkeys
The ladies of Delta Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. gave away 50 turkeys(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dozens of families got a head start to their Thanksgiving dinner thanks to a local sorority chapter.

The ladies of Delta Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. gave away 50 turkeys and canned goods from an anonymous donor.

“We decided that we would gladly accept the turkeys and put all the trimmings together for needy families, and of course Midway is our neighboring school so we wanted to donate our thanksgiving baskets to Midway school,” said Carolyn Spikes, Basileus of the Delta Lambda Omicron Chapter of AKA.

Families of students at Midway Elementary Professional Development School received the donations. Organizers say 2021 has been a tough year for some people and this is a way to help those in need.

“We are of course grateful for this opportunity and of course that the sorority chose our school to service,” said Christopher Jackson, principal of Midway Elementary School.

The school said this is their first time participating in something like this.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CAPTION: James Stubblefield, 55, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the...
Arrested in Okla. is Louisiana father who’s accused of killing daughter’s estranged boyfriend
Male shot multiple times during transaction that started on social media, police say
Southwood High School
CPSO confirms another fight at Southwood High School
Two people were shot in Natchitoches, La. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
2 people shot multiple times in Natchitoches
Jessica Moore, 23, and Salih Reed, 26
2 arrested after gun store in Bossier Parish burglarized

Latest News

KSLA Salutes: Barksdale’s first female Game Warden
KSLA Salutes: Barksdale’s first female Game Warden
son
Mother seeks justice for son shot and killed in Cedar Grove
dementia
Lifestyle affects chances of dementia
grocery
Mission Marshall offering OrderAhead grocery service