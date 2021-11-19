Getting Answers
SFD responds to residential fire on Crooked Creek Drive

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire at around 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.

The incident occurred on Crooked Creek Drive. Officials say one person was in the home when the fire started, but managed to get out safely.

Fire crews are still on the scene at this time.

This is a developing story. stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

