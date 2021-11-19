Getting Answers
Piney Park Trail of Lights dazzles east Texas

From the sprawling 10,000 square foot light maze to the 45-foot Christmas tree and everything in-between — there is sure to be a cup of cheer for everyone found at Piney Park.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - East Texas is shining bright with cheer ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Piney Park Trail of Lights officially opened for the public and is sure to make the holidays much brighter for the entire family. Piney Park is open from November 18 through January 1, 2022.

There’s plenty of treats for kids at the ‘sweet shop,’ food trucks, a holiday market and even visits from Santa.

One lucky guest could even walk away with an early Christmas gift: $10,000. On November 24, a winner entered in a social media contest will be announced on the Piney Park Instagram and Facebook pages.

Tap or click here to find out how to enter. Tap or click here for hours and ticket information.

